Wizkid Reacts To Coronavirus Pandemic; Sends Message To Fans

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayo Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, sends his love to his fans during this critical period.

The singer has joined the list of celebrities, who have taken to their social media page to console their fans while reacting to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease and the extension of the lockdown, the ‘Joro’ crooner felt it was high time he reached out to his fans.

The father of three took to Twitter to send a message to those going through this difficult time alone without having their families by their sides.

Read Also: Actress Chacha Eke-Faani Writes Open Letter To Parents

See his full tweet below: