“Act Like A Man So Your Fellow Man Won’t End Up Paying Your Bride Price” – Angela Okorie Blasts Troll

Popular actress, Angela Okorie has advised an internet troll to act like a man before another man would end up paying his bride price.

It all started after the screen diva shared a photo via her Instagram page and the troll took to her comment section to accuse her of bleaching.

Reacting swiftly, the screen diva accused the troll of homosexuality and a total disgrace to manhood.

