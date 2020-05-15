Tuface’s Daughter, Olivia Sings Simi’s Duduke With Passion And Emotions

Popular actress and model, Annie Idibia has shared the lovely video of her second daughter, Olivia singing ‘Duduke.’

In the video, Olivia was seen singing the song with so much passion and energy.

According to Annie who shared the video on Instagram, Olivia loves the song so much and she decided to jump on the ‘Duduke challenge’ by singing the lyrics of the song.

Read Also: Simi Warns Those Addressing Her As ‘Dear’ Or ‘Ma’

‘Duduke’ is a new song by popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi.

Sharing the video via her official Instagram page, Annie wrote:

“So my lil princess just tried @symplysimi #dudukechallenge #duduke

She loves the song sooo much … #oliviaIdibia” Annie wrote.

Watch the video below: