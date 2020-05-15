Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Zamfara For Killing His Mother, Sisters

A man has been sentenced to death by hanging by a high court in Zamfara for killing his mother and two sisters.

Kamal Yusuf and two others; Armayau Shehu and Caleb Humphrey were arraigned before the court on three counts, but Humphrey died in prison awaiting trial.

Read Also: Two Chinese Nabbed Over Illegal Mining In Zamfara

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu in his judgement sentenced Kamal Yusuf to death by hanging, while the second accused person, Armayau Shehu was discharged and acquitted.

The judgment could be appealed within 90 days.