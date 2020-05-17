Adekunle Gold Shares Loved-Up Photo With Heavily Pregnant Wife, Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold shared a loved-up photo of himself and his wife, Simi via Instagram on Saturday.

Information Nigeria recalls Simi took many by surprise as she confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband in the visuals of her latest single, Duduke, which was released on her birthday on Sunday, April 19.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Adekunle Gold posted a new photo of them which has garnered over 100,000 likes.

The couple looked so cute as they struck a cute pose on a sidewalk.

See the post below: