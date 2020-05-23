Again, Burna Boy Trolls Davido Over Post On Snapchat (Photo)

The feud between self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy and DMW boss, Davido started a few hours ago on Snapchat before it went to the streets of Twitter.

It appears that Burna had earlier been trolling the singer on Snapchat before taking matters to Twitter.

On Davido’s Snapchat, he had shared that fans should be expecting something from him in July as he just shared the month ‘July’ on his snap.

Reacting to his post, Burna took to the same platform to share that he was expectant of what July would bring and he would laugh accordinly.

See Posts Here: