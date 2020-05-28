Alleged Black-Eye: Teddy A, BamBam Dismiss Domestic Violence Rumour

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A have gone on live Instagram video minutes after fans express concern over the recent photo she posted on her social media page.

It all started after the reality TV star took to her official Instagram page to share a new photo and fans took to her comment section to raise the alarm that she has a black eye.

Some even went as far as pointing out that she must have been suffering domestic violence from her husband, Teddy A.

Well, to discern such, the reality TV star has gone live just to show her fans that all is well with her eyes.

See screenshot below:

Watch the video below: