Aloma DMW Apologizes To Davido, Burna Boy After Ranting On Instagram

Hours after ranting on Instagram, DMW associate, Aloma has apologized to his boss, Davido and his colleague, Burna Boy.

The DMW associate, in a recent Instagram live session, slammed Burna Boy and he threatened to deal with him for disrespecting his boss.

Information Nigeria recalls the Burna Boy took a swipe at Davido on social media as he insinuated that his colleague has no talent and is only famous as a result of his father’s wealth.

Aloma decided to take matters into his own hands as he dared the afro-fusion artiste on the photo-sharing app.

“Pull up if e sure for you,” Davido’s P.A, Aloma, again dares Burnaboy. #TheMatters pic.twitter.com/zZff0fpJKX — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 30, 2020

In a new post, the DMW associate has tendered an apology to his boss and colleague.

“Am very sorry boss davidoofficial am just blunt I beg you in the name of GOD… burnaboygram love you big bro… you bam”

LOVE YOU BIG BRO burnaboygram KRF BLESS YOU”he wrote on social media.

Reacting to this, Davido encouraged him and asked him to stay positive.

In his words;

“U gotta crib now bro … just enjoy ur life .. grow ur business … positivity from now on .. but if e set we gallant that one nah 100 …. u have now but remember when u didn’t have … love u”

Read Also: Rapper Zlatan Ibile Gets Tattoo Of His Baby Mama’s Name

See the post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAzWI0DDkgk/?igshid=1enz1xgr4c6bw