BREAKING: Wike Demolishes Two Hotels For ‘Flouting’ Lockdown Directive

The government of Rivers state has demolished Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, for allegedly going against the lockdown order imposed by the state government.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, had imposed a lockdown — while instructing all hotels and beer parlours in the state to close down immediately as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Interstate borders, markets, pubs, restaurants and hotels were also closed by the governor.

Wike personally supervised the demolition of the hotel in Eleme while other government officials headed to Onne.

Details later…