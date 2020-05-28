Cynthia Morgan, Jude Okoye: J Martins Preaches Forgiveness

Nigerian singer, J Martins has reacted to the drama between Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye as it concerns their contract agreement.

The singer who pointed out that he has been avoiding to get involved in the saga due to a vow he had earlier made.

Taking to Instagram, the singer, however, preached forgiveness between both parties as he also shared some advice.

READ ALSO – ‘We All Make Mistakes’ – Cynthia Morgan Apologizes To Jude Okoye, Joy Tongo

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “…I will like to please ask Jude my elder brother to forgive and let this whole issue be laid to rest, while I’m trusting God and looking forward to seeing my two twin brothers Peter & Paul (Psquare) MAKE A COMEBACK in our very EYES while we’re all still Alive…”

See Post Here: