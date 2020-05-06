Fani-Kayode Shares Video Of Colonial Masters Feeding Slaves

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to share an old video of how slaves were fed during the colonial era.

Fani-Kayode noted that things are still the same and only little that has changed, despite the fact that many African countries have gained independence.

In his words;

“Behold the way of our colonial masters, feeding the slaves as if they were animals. This is what our European colonial masters did to all the natives. They treated us like animals & dehumanised & degraded us. Yet if the truth be told, when it comes to Africa, little has changed.”

