‘Love Is Drama’ – Mercy Eke Shares Romantic Video With Ike Onyema

2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke took to her Twitter account on Sunday to share her a TikTok video she made with her man, Ike Onyema.

The reality TV star cum fashion entrepreneur also threw in her two cents about love while reminding her fans to watch their show.

In the video, the couple looked all shades of cute as they acted out a song titled, Young, Dumb and Broke by American singer, Khalid.

Eke tweeted;

“love is drama filled 😆😌 but we love it“

Read Also: ‘Mama Told Me To Always Be Real’ – Says Mercy Eke

Watch the video below: