Nigerians React As Mercy Eke Allegedly Alters Her Figure In New Photo

Mercy Eke posing in the same spot

Nigerians on social media are currently reacting to a photo which was shared by BBNaija star, Mercy Eke.

The reality Tv star took to her Instagram page to share a couple of her photos but one completely stood out.

Sharing the photos, Eke wrote;

“Let your aura reflect who you truly are”.

A closer look at photo shows a bent wall which hints that she must have had the picture edited to enhance her figure.

While many of her fans have stood up to defend her, others are mocking her for allegedly editing the photo.

See the post and reactions below: