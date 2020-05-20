Man Is An Ingrate, Propagates Hate – Illbliss Fumes

Popular Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has come out to lament at the negative side of mankind.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 20th May, the singer opined that mankind propagates hate and also an ingrate.

He added that mankind can never be satisfied and are also desperate.

Read Also: Illbliss Kick Against Continued Detention Of Clarence Peters (Photo)

Conclusively, he describes mankind as crazy.

The indigenous rapper who recently celebrated his 11th year wedding anniversary with his wife is currently promoting a new music album ‘El Chapo.’

He tweeted, “People are crazy. People are desperate. Man is an ingrate/ man propagates hate/ Man can never be satisfied.”