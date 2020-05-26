Naira Marley Buys Multi-Million Naira House For His Younger Brother (Video)

Popular rapper and rave of the moment, Naira Marley reportedly purchased an N85 million palatial mansion located in Lekki, Lagos for his younger brother, Shuddy Funds.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper is set to hold an online concert for his fans.

Shuddy Funds took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the exciting news and he also posted a photo of the house.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, he wrote;

From @nairamarley to me 🙏

Address No40 Nairamarley street, Nomanners bus/stop marlian estate

SE15 4QU“

See his post below: