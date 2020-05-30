Naira Marley, Fans Celebrate Marlian Day On Twitter (Photos)

Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Rapper, Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and his fans are celebrating their official ‘fan-star’ day – Marlian Day.

While it is quite important to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus, Malians are celebrating virtually on social media with tweets and photos to acknowledge their status as Marlians.

Naira Marley
Naira’s Tweet

The singer took to Twitter to wish his loyal fans well on this day and celebrities and friends who identify as Marlians have also joined the trend.

The singer has also promised his fans a free online concert and fans are on the lookout for this.

See Tweets From Marlians Here:

Cuppy’s Tweet
Naira Marley
More Photos

