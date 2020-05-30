Naira Marley, Fans Celebrate Marlian Day On Twitter (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and his fans are celebrating their official ‘fan-star’ day – Marlian Day.

While it is quite important to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus, Malians are celebrating virtually on social media with tweets and photos to acknowledge their status as Marlians.

The singer took to Twitter to wish his loyal fans well on this day and celebrities and friends who identify as Marlians have also joined the trend.

The singer has also promised his fans a free online concert and fans are on the lookout for this.

See Tweets From Marlians Here: