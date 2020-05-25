‘Oyinbo People Really Messed Up Our Brains’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has accused the white people of messing with brains of Africans, especially Nigerians.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he lamented how teachers flogged students back then for speaking Nigerian language and call it vernacular.

He wrote:

“To think that some of our teachers flogged us back then in school for speaking our language.

Calling it vernacular.

Can you imagine?

You speak your own language you get flogged.

All those teachers should be ashamed of themselves.

Oyibo people really messed up our brains