“If You Are Pained That I’m Singing And Winning, Go Sing Yours” – Yemi Alade Replies Critics

Popular afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has lambasted trolls who came for her last night after M.I Abaga and Naeto C battled it out on 10Vs10 on Instagram live.
It all started when MI asked Naeto C which female artiste in Nigeria can match up Tiwa Savage in a contest.
Nigerians on Twitter then started comparing, some said Yemi Alade can match, while some criticized her music saying she can’t.
Reacting via her official Twitter handle, the ‘Johnny’ crooner said she is minding her business and working to feed her family.
She wrote:
“Drinking my and minding my business. I am here to work and feed my family, anything extra is a blessing from God.” she tweeted.”
“If eh dey pain you, say I dey sing and I dey win, go do your own. Nobody hold your mouth.”
