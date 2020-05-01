Rivers Relaxes Lockdown, Declares Wearing Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory

The Rivers state government on Friday announced the relaxation of lockdown of the stare and equally declares the use of face mask in public places mandatory.

This was contained via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

“The wearing of face mask in all public places is now compulsory throughout the State.

“The State’s Security Council will meet in the next 24 hours to consider and approve necessary mitigating measures for commuters, including the deployment of Government buses to shuttle designated public routes free of charge.

“While we agree with Mr. President’s decision to gradually reopen the country for business, we shall be guided by the peculiarities of our State on when to relax the measures we have put in place and gradually restore business activities to the State.

“Until then, I wish to restate that we love all residents of Rivers State. Please maintain social distancing, stay at home, wear face mask in public places and stay safe.”