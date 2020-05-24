Toyin Abraham Buys Benz SUV For Her 9-Month-Old Son (Video)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shared a video of the Benz SUV she got her 9-months-old son, Ire.

Captioning the video on Instagram, the mother of one gave a big thanks to the company where she purchased the SUV from.

Showing off the yellow leisure automobile, fans and colleagues have showered her with praises for the act.

As it appears, little Ire is no longer on the level of a lot of people as he has now joined the Benz gang, thanks to his mother.

Watch The Video Here