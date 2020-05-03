‘Why Are Black People Dying’ – Burna’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don Asks

In reaction to reports of black people being affected more by the COVID-19, Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don has asked for an explanation.

According to LA Times, black and Latino Californians ages 18 to 64 are dying more frequently of COVID-19 than their white and Asian counterparts, as shown in a Times analysis of state health department data.

In reaction, Burna Boy’s British girlfriend Stefflon Don, took to her Instagram page to ask why there have been more reported cases of black people who have died of the deadly virus than other races.

READ ALSO – My Monthly Bill Is 10,000 Pounds, Stefflon Don Brags

Steff wrote: “Can someone explain the scientific reason on why ‘Black” people are dying of Covid-19 more? Or we are just going to run with the news. With no explanation?”

See Post Here: