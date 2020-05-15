‘Why I Returned N25M A Man Invested In My Music – Waje (Video)

Vocal powerhouse, Waje has opened up on why she returned a 25 million Naira a man invested into her music years ago.

According to the Edo born songstress, the man invested 25 million Naira into her music when she wanted to shoot her “I wish” video (2012/2013).

Everything was going smoothly until the man he placed in charge of her wanted to do everything his way.

Waje revealed that she couldn’t take all that because it was supposed to be an agreement between both parties.

The mother of one made this known in an Instagram live interview with Music executive, Ubi Franklin.

