Why I Struggled At Leicester City – Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain and Al Nassr’s forward, Ahmed Musa has revealed why he was greatly challenged at Leicester City.

According to Musa, the presence of Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez was the major reason he failed to earn a first-eleven playing berth during his spell at Leicester City.

Musa signed to the English side, Leicester City for a then club-record £16.6 fee in July 2016 from the Russian top-flight division club, CSKA Moscow.

The 27-year-old forward scored two goals in 22 league matches during his time with the Foxes.

However, after struggling for game time at the club, the management saw it fit to loan him back to CSKA Moscow in January 2018.

Musa finally left Leicester for Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Nassr in August 2018.

“Before they signed me at Leicester City, they told me Riyad Mahrez was leaving. If I knew that Mahrez is going to stay, I will not join Leicester, I would have stayed at CSKA Moscow.

When I came, we had a lot of wingers at Leicester City, yet, I still got the chance to play.” Musa said on Instagram Live while speaking to SuperSport TV’s Carol Tshabalala.