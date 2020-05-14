‘Wizkid Is One Of My Favorite African Artistes’ – U.S Rapper, The Game

American singer, Jayceon Twrrel simply known and addressed as The Game has declared Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid as one of his best in Africa.

Speaking during an Instagram live, he added that he listens to music he is only familiar with before going in to describe Wizkid as his Nigga whom he likes to listen to a lot.

In the viral Instagram Live video, The Game could be heard saying;

“You know what amma do man I’m not really that familiar… I know your music… I listen to the finest, one of my favorite African artistes is ma Nigga Wizkid, I fv.ck with him.”