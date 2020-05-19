Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Shola Ogudu Loses Family Doctor To Coronavirus

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu has been thrown into mourning as she lost her family doctor named George to the novel coronavirus.

The single mum of one took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to break the sad news.

Ogudu tweeted;

“Damn!! Damn!! Damn!!!

Woke up to the saddest news EVER!!!

Christ!!!!

Corona virus is fucking reallllll y’all.. we just lost our family doctor to that fucking virus.. jeeezzz my heart 💔💔💔

This pain and shock hits DIFFERENT!!!

Please stay SAFE!!! 🥺😔😫“

