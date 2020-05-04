Wizkid’s First Babymama Excited As Son’s 9th Birthday Approaches

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Shola Ogudu and her son, Boluwatife
Shola Ogudu, the first babymama of Nigerian singer, Wizkid cannot contain her excitement as their son, Boluwatife’s 9th birthday draws nearer.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the entrepreneur tweeted;

“My Son turns 9 in 9days… Gosh!
How do someone keep calm laikdeez.. Cos I can’t!!!
The butterflies in my tummy are fighting to come out!!!!! Goshhh 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
Tife is turning 9!!!!
Thank you God, it’s been you ALL THE WAY!!!!! #Thankful🙏🏻“

Yasss!!!
May!!!!
My son turns 9!!!!!!!!
Like play like joke I’ve got a 9year old!!!
Y’all better respect me on deez streetzzz!!! Face with tears of joyLoudly crying faceFace with tears of joyLoudly crying face #Thankful”

See her full tweets below:

Her first tweet
Her second tweet
