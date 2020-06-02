Actress Funke Akindele Lambasts Fan Who Blamed Uwaila Omozuwa For Her Death

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele hit back at a fan who blamed late UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa for her rape and murder.

The troll, identified as @Mimi_Banks on Twitter called out the actress and her colleague as well as others, who are demanding justice for Uwa’s death.

@Mimi_Banks tweeted;

“Ladies instead of rape give them sex …heaven help those who help themselves abi aunty tiwa @TiwaSavage wetin u see for wetin I talk?

“Y’all saying #JusticeForUwa but then have u guys asked yourselves what was she reading for, for chrissake we were asked to stay indoors ,she violated the Nigerian rule!”.

Irked by the tweet, Funke Akindele blamed the tweep and she proceeded to block her on the micro-blogging site.

‘Shut up!!! You are so insensitive!! Let me just be calm and just block you!!! #omooran”, the actress tweeted.

However, the Twitter user wasn’t remorseful as she fired back at the actress, saying,

“I’m not a clout chaser nor attention seeker fine if @funkeakindele decides to block me fine who she help before …imagine ur 18 year old son drives ur car out without ur knowledge and hit someones else’s car but no injuries what the first thing you ask ur child “why did u do it”.

Read Also: Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Shares Interesting Facts About Life

See the exchange below: