Burna Boy Finally Speaks On Rape, Racism (Photo)

Popular Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy, has added his voice to the protest against rape, racism, and other social injustices.

The 28-year-old wrote about the issues on his Instagram page when he joined the global trend by creatives against these injustices.

According to Burna Boy, people of African descent deserve better from the rest of the world.

On Instagram, the singer wrote in part: “Rape and racial injustice are crimes against humanity, they are vicious, insidious and violent acts that no human should commit or commend…”

See His Post Here: