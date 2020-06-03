‘I Felt Dirty And Ashamed’ – BBNaija’s Khafi Narrates Heartbreaking Rape Experience

BBNaija ex-housemate, Khafi Kareem, has taken to Twitter to share her experience in the hands of a rapist.

According to the 31-year-old, she is a victim of rape and she didn’t report the incident when it had happened.

The Nigerian- British disclosed that she kept it a secret and did not report the rapist because he begged her not to.

She further revealed that she was too ashamed to let out the dirty experience, another reason why she didn’t report the incident.

See Her Post Here: