Highlights Of #PepperDemReunion On African Magic

By
Amaka Odozi
-

Tacha

The #BBNaija Pepper Dem reunion show is still on-going and it and is expected to air every day until Thursday.

Nigerians cannot get over Monday’s night episode and the drama that went down.

The housemates of BBNaija Season 4 (Pepper Dem) had a chit-chat session with the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In case you missed it, here are some of the highlights from the show;

1. “I’m too original to want to act like another person” – Tacha

2. “I was a nice guy, until that boy Ike tiff (stole) my coin” – Omashola

3. “I wasn’t gunning for the ultimate prize, I only wanted people to see a tech queen and I got it” – Jackye

4. “If the Diane we’re seeing after the house was the one we saw in the house, she would have been a threat to Lambo” – Seyi

5.  “What are the characteristics of a winner?” – Ebuka asks Tacha and she responds.

6. “You mocked me at the auditions calling me names. I got into the house and you watched me for three months. That’s the plot twist” – Tacha

7. “When I cough, It’s highlight” – Mercy

Read Also: ’You Left, You Were Disqualified’ – Kim Oprah Lashes Out At Tacha In BBNaija Reunion Teaser

Ex-participants also revealed who did the most for highlights.

 

