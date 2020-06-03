Highlights Of #PepperDemReunion On African Magic

The #BBNaija Pepper Dem reunion show is still on-going and it and is expected to air every day until Thursday.

Nigerians cannot get over Monday’s night episode and the drama that went down.

The housemates of BBNaija Season 4 (Pepper Dem) had a chit-chat session with the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In case you missed it, here are some of the highlights from the show;

1. “I’m too original to want to act like another person” – Tacha

People Confuse Confidence for Arrogance, @Symply_Tacha adresses haters as she speaks on Comparison with Tboss and Ceec #Tachathepepper #BbnaijaPepperdemReunion pic.twitter.com/Q5yjeLU9l5 — Olalekan Ajimoti 🔱 (@Indulge_Online) June 2, 2020

2. “I was a nice guy, until that boy Ike tiff (stole) my coin” – Omashola

I said it 😆

Omashola Never forgot his Coins

He said until that boy Ike thief my coins 🤣🤣#BBNaijareunion #BBNPepperDemReunion #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/d1E2wGAINW — 🍁AbeniVibes🍁 #BBNaija (@abenivibes) June 2, 2020

3. “I wasn’t gunning for the ultimate prize, I only wanted people to see a tech queen and I got it” – Jackye

4. “If the Diane we’re seeing after the house was the one we saw in the house, she would have been a threat to Lambo” – Seyi

"If the Diane we're seeing after the house was the one we saw in the house, she would have been a threat to Lambo."

-Seyi Is Sucre Papito right about this?😁#BBNaijaReunion — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) June 2, 2020

5. “What are the characteristics of a winner?” – Ebuka asks Tacha and she responds.

6. “You mocked me at the auditions calling me names. I got into the house and you watched me for three months. That’s the plot twist” – Tacha

Queen Of Content🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Ebuka: How Do You Feel When You Got In The House, Despite The Bad Trash People Are Saying,

👑 Tacha: 😂😂 I'm In The House & You're Watching Me🔥🔥🔥Best Word Ever🔥🔥#TachaThePepper #UnpredicatableTacha pic.twitter.com/pchag8Sx87 — SAY NO TO RAPE🙏🕺🕺🌐 💪🔱 (@bukunmi101) June 2, 2020

7. “When I cough, It’s highlight” – Mercy

Lambo d Queen 👑 of Highlight I cough is a highlight 😅 The Reunion show is ON#BBNaijaReunion#MercyEke pic.twitter.com/us1rNq99p9 — 🍎Mercyosaro🍎 (@poshsypce22) June 2, 2020

Read Also: ’You Left, You Were Disqualified’ – Kim Oprah Lashes Out At Tacha In BBNaija Reunion Teaser

Ex-participants also revealed who did the most for highlights.