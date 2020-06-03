Naira Marley Reacts As FG Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has reacted to the ease of lockdown on worship centres across the country.

The government had imposed the ban two months ago to check the spread of coronavirus.

The singer, on Twitter, pointed out that he was lashed out for saying he didn’t believe in coronavirus exists in Nigeria.

He also pointed out a few other things he has been attacked for.

Reacting to the update by the FG, Marley asked the government if the coronavirus had suddenly disappeared as he also said that maybe no one is concerned anymore.

See His Post Here: