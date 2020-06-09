Businesswoman, Jaruma Calls Out Ella For Allegedly Being Deceitful

Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma has joined BBNaija ex-contestants, Venita and Mercy to call out their colleague, Ella for allegedly being deceitful.

Information Nigeria recalls the sex therapist aided Ella out with N600,000 when she made a cry out over her mother’s health.

Accoridng to the sex therapist, Ella didn’t inform anyone that ex-BBNaija participants also contributed money for her mother’s treatment.

Jaruma said she even sent the reality TV star the whooping sum of 1.5 million naira to pay her house rent but she squandered the money within a day and a boutique dragged her for owing 50k.

In her words;

“Put all ur sentiments & emotions aside! Look at it from a LOGICAL perspective! Jaruma’s words carry weight therefore I HAVE TO SAY IT AS IT IS no matter who is involved…! Ella got contributions from house mates, she got another 600k & another 1.5M yet a boutique still called her out for owing 50k..!!! As the helper, u will feel so sad….. what will then happen if u give her capital to build her life? NO INSULTS OR ABUSIVE WORDS PLEASE…!!!! Swipe left“

