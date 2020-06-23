‘Don’t Identify As Single Mom If You Intentionally Cut Your Partner Off’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Popular actress, Etinosa Idemudia has blasted women, who intentionally cut their partners off from children’s lives and claim to be single ‘mums’.

The actress took to her Instagram story to state that it will be manipulative, wicked and callous for such women to identify as single mums because the title belongs to those who have truly been abandoned to cater for their kids.

Idemudia further dragged the women for using their children to punish their partners simply because they got hurt and the relationship ended.

The actress said that these women do not know that they are punishing their children and they are not even concerned as long as they get the revenge they desire.

See her post below: