Freedom Is Sweeter Than A Life Of Criminal – Huddah Monroe

Popular Socialite, Huddah Monroe, has spoken a few words about living in crime.

Her views is coming after many reports of criminals are sufficing on the internet.

According to Huddah, living with just a dollar is better than being a criminal and living in constant fear of being caught.

Sharing on Snapchat, Huddah wrote: “Life of crime is so short lived, of you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. Freedom is sweet even with $1 in your pocket. Don’t let the pressure fold you.”

See Her Post Here: