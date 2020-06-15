How Late Ibidun Ighodalo Planned To Mark Her 40th Birthday – TY Bello

Popular singer cum photographer, TY Bello posted a screenshot of the last message she received from the late Ibidunni Ighodalo.

In the message shared by the photographer, Ibidunni shared her plans for her 40th birthday coming up in July.

The event planner said she didn’t want a big birthday bash but her wish was to make 40 families happy by helping them to welcome their own babies.

Sharing the screenshot via Instagram, Bello wrote;

“23:39 .. that’s all I want ..I just want to make 40 homes happy. This was @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s last message to me. This is who she was .. this was what she had on her mind . She never forgot others going through the pain of waiting.even at the very end.”

See her post below: