Kate Henshaw Reacts To Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Critics (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has shared some thoughts on those attacking Pastor Ituah Ighodalo for anchoring a funeral service on the same day his wife died.

According to some critics, the pastor should have cancelled the funeral service he was slated for and go into deep mourning.

However, Kate has pointed out that people react differently to mourning a loved one.

Sharing on Twitter, the actress wrote in part: “You cannot tell someone how they can mourn their loved ones. Leave Pastor Ituah alone…”

