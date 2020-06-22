‘I Even Want Bigger Lips’ – Mercy Eke Addresses Body Enhancement Rumor (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Mercy Eke recently opened up about going under the knife to enhance her body.

After much speculations about whether or not she altered her looks through plastic surgery, Eke finally answered the burning question during Sunday’s episode of #IkeAndMercy reality show on Africa magic.

The former video vixen also shared her views on body enhancement as she revealed she might get her lips done in the future.

During the show, the BBNaija season 4 winner described her critics as ignorant, stating that they don’t know the difference between silicone and liposuction.

In her words;

“I don’t feel uncomfortable when people say I have silicone. I think their problem is ignorance, they are very ignorant. Because they don’t even know the difference between silicon and liposuction, they jam the two together.

But it doesn’t get to me because I am still going to enhance my body if I want to, I am even thinking of touching my lips, I want it bigger.”

Watch the video below: