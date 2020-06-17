Jude Okoye Receives Death Threats Over Feud With Cynthia Morgan

CEO of Northside Entertainment Jude Okoye has claimed that he received a death threat over his association with singer, Cynthia Morgan, who blamed him for her career troubles.

The 43-year-old made the claim when he shared a screenshot of a message he had received from someone who threatened to ‘eliminate’ him for what he did to Cynthia Morgan.

“A threat! What should I do with this? @opetodolapo @policenglagos,” he captioned the post as he also tagged the Lagos state police command.

