Khafi Calls For Prayers For Her Family Following Her Brother’s Death (Video)

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem, in a live video on YouTube, called for prayers for her family following her brother’s murder in London.

According to The Sun UK, the reality star’s younger brother, Alexander, was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

The 20-year-old was said to have been walking back home from a convenience store when he was shot by a yet-to-be-identified person around 12:40am on Monday.

Khafi, who is devastated by the news, told her fans and followers to pray for her and her family during this trying time.

Read Also: Khafi’s Younger Brother Reportedly Murdered In London

Watch the video below: