Nigerians Reacts To Released Footage Of Hushpuppi’s Arrest (Photo)

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the released footage of Hushpuppi’s arrest in Dubai.

In a fresh Twitter trend, Hushpuppi, and Dubai, Nigerians have aired their views on what the update means to them.

Some Twitter users stressed that Hushpuppi’s arrest is coming on handy as they took the opportunity to advice young people.

Hushpuppi was arrested on multiple counts of fraud that the Dubai police have said amounts up to and over, Dh150 million ($40.9m) with some luxury cars and items in his possession.

See Reactions Here:

We all know deep inside this country, we have people like Hushpuppi. But nobody to Nab them because they are the Government, they are the law. Even if they get nabbed, they’ll get bailed out. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) June 25, 2020

HushPuppi's drip dier no be here o😩 pic.twitter.com/D44tJ3zRCu — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) June 25, 2020

In Nigeria today, if you question the source of a man's wealth, people will call you a hater.

Our kids are bold enough to say they want to be yahoo boys when they grow up because they see how fraudsters like Hushpuppi are celebrated.

We lost the plot a long time ago. — Baldilocks (@Baldilocks__) June 25, 2020

There’s Yahoo boy and there’s International online scammer.

You know which one Hushpuppi is. — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) June 25, 2020

You can’t be making illegal moves and still want to be showing off on social media, it will raise eyebrows. That’s what finished Hushpuppi. I wonder if he read about what happened to Pablo Escobar when he attempted becoming a public figure. — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) June 25, 2020

Now those youths out there "God when-ing" on his Instagram posts and looking up to Hushpuppi would realise that hard work diligence pays in the long run. It might be difficult and rough in the begining, but never compromise honesty and diligence in that your "small" business. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 25, 2020