No Face Mask, Pay N10,000 – Obiano

Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State has announced a N10,000 penalty for any state resident who fails wear a face mask as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Obiano admonished traders to obey the new Covid-19 rules or markets would be shut down again.

The governor stated this in a statewide broadcast.

He said, “We have 69 individuals on home quarantine and two individuals in the facility-based quarantine.

“We shall continue to push back at this pandemic until we have reduced its presence in Anambra State.

“We are ramping up our testing capacity to ensure that we slow down the spread of this pandemic in our dear state.”

He added that a new penalty has been put in place for state residents who fails to wear face masks.

“The offence attracts a fine of N10,000 or some hours of community service. My administration is determined to enforce this law.”