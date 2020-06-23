‘Stop Calling My Man Gay’ – Ultimate Love Star, Cherry (Photo)

Reality star, Cherry, from the reality TV show, Ultimate Love has urged fans to stop calling her paired up lover, Michael, gay.

Taking to Instagram, she pointed out that as a couple they have an amazing sex life and that he is not gay.

Cherry also took the opportunity to warn and curse out anyone who would ever call Michael gay again.

Sharing on Instagram, Cherry wrote in part: “LISTEN! LISTEN!! Enough of all this Bullshits🙅‍♀️ If you know that you (if you’re a man), your father, your brother, your son and your grandfather have NEVER f**ked @officialmichaelngene my Man’s ass, neither has he Ever f**ked their ass…then you better STOP calling my Man “Gay”🤬 If you want to throw insults, feel free to use a normal insult not an expensive one like calling him “gay” unless you are gay or have gay in your family that he has fucked then let’s see receipts.”

See Her Post Here: