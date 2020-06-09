Tacha Backs Ella After Other Ex-Housemates Dragged Her For Been Ungrateful

Popular reality star, Tacha Akide had a lot of things to say about Monday’s episode of the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu kicked off the episode by talking about backstabbers and betrayals in the House.

Some of the housemates were carefully selected and gathered in the room to speak about the topic.

Most of the ex-housemates attacked Ella for ignoring them after they contributed money for her mother’s health and they tried to reach out to her.

Taking to Twitter, Tacha bashed her colleagues in a round of tweets for going public about the matter and she also asked Ella to give her a phone call.

However, one of her fans noted that she wasn’t present in the episode as he tweeted;

“Buh T didn’t come for dat one how come d seun guy came??“

Reacting to the tweet, Tacha wrote;

“I Dey car dey wait!!

Betrayal and Backstabbers

you no hear the episode name🤣🤣

•

but wait Be like say I dey continuation episode sha…we shall find out tomorrow”

Read her full tweets below: