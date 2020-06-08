Tacha Sends Memo To Those Dwelling On Her Past

Controversial Reality TV star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, also known as Tacha, has sent a message to those dwelling on her past.

This comes after she defended her fanbase and she exposed how her rival, Mercy Eke’s fans hatched a plan to bring down her business page.

The ex-Big Brother Naija housemate told those revisiting her past that she has moved on and she does not live there anymore.

Tacha tweeted;

“To the people that visit my PAST more than I do, I want you to bear this in mind “I DO NOT LIVE THERE ANYMORE” matter of fact I sold the whole building“



See tweet below: