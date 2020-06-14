‘The Devil Is Your Father-In-law If You Marry An Unbeliever’ – Eucharia Anunobi (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has shared a piece of advice to people aspiring for marriage.

According to the actress, Christians should marry only Christians and not mix with the unbelievers.

The actress made this known in an Instagram video posted on her page as she advised Christians and her fans.

According to the actress, any Christian who gets married to an unbeliever is making himself the devil, as a father-in-law as she also shared a few consequences that await such believers.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBX42IJD7-I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link