Zlatan Ibile Excited As He Video Calls His Son (Photo)

Popular indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile took to his official Instagram story to share a photo of himself video calling his son, Toluwalase.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer finally revealed the face and identity of his beloved child on May 27.

The young father had welcomed his son with his babymama, Davita on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Zlatan Ibile was pretty excited as he posted an adorable photo of him smiling at his look alike baby boy and he also reposted a video of himself dancing as he entertained his little bundle of joy.

See screenshots below: