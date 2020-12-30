Rapper Blaqbonez To Start Protest Against Landlords Who Don’t Want Single Persons As Tenants

Fast-rising rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has expressed outrage over Nigerian landlords forcing people into marriage because they can’t rent out apartments to single people.

The 24-year-old ‘BBC’ crooner took to his Twitter page to state that he is close to organizing a protest against the culture which he describes as wicked and unfair.

He wrote:

“this stupid society and how it forces marriage on people is irritating I’m this close to organizing a protest because nobody wants to rent houses to single people no matter how much you have or how successful. useless country by the time I gather boys and block one of their precious estate gates and cause problems for their tenants they’d understand how unfair and wicked they’re being”

