BBNaija’s Tacha Bags New Endorsement Deal With Skincare Brand

Former BBNaija season four housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, is smiling home to the bank with a new endorsement deal with a skincare brand.

The reality TV star has definitely started the year on a good note. Her fans identified as the Titans have taken to the streets of Twitter on Thursday morning to trend the hashtag #CongratulationsTacha.

The 25-year-old serial entrepreneur excitedly shared the news via her official Twitter account.

Read Also: Life Is Too Simple To Bag Enemies Here And There – Tacha Akide

“Hello Darlings!!! I’m excited to announce that i am the newest member of the Beautybylammy Glow Gang @Beautybylammy1 for the WIN. #TachaXBeautyByLammy”, she tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter basked in the euphoria of being followed by American rapper, Nicki Minaj on Instagram.

See her posts below:

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1347107254106025985?s=20

https://twitter.com/BritishTitan_/status/1347091914059898880?s=20

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1347119194010226690?s=20