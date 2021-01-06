COVID-19: FG Approves Establishment Of Life-Support Oxygen Plants Nationwide – PTF

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of at least one oxygen plant in each of the 36 states of the federation.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this during a briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

At the press briefing, he also revealed that President Buhari also gave approval for the rehabilitation of five oxygen plants across tertiary health institutions across the country.

“Approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja,” the PTF Chairman said.

“The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately. The National Coordinator will elaborate on this during this briefing.”

The SGF also revealed that the taskforce was in the process of securing COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians.