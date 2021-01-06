‘I Don’t Throw Shades, That’s For Kids’ – BBNaija’s Dorathy

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Dorathy Bachor, is not out to play with anyone in 2021. The reality TV star has made it clear that she does not throw shades because that is childish.

The first runner-up of the Lockdown season five has also assured everyone who cares to listen that she is not afraid of a direct call-out.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old brand influencer writes:

“I don’t throw shades, that’s for kids love. Let me just hear you say my name.”

Her tweet has left fans wondering who might be gunning for a fight with the Delta native.

See her tweet below:

https://twitter.com/Thedorathybach/status/1346586378302332928?s=20